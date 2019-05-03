ENTOMBED Working On New Material, Recording Sessions In Planning; Audio Interview with Guitarist ALEX HELLID Available

During a recent interview with The Drummer Guy, Entombed guitarist Alex Hellid revealed the band is working on new music with plans to record in the near future.

Hellid: "The plan is to start recording stuff that we have already and see if we can maybe put stuff out, not wait around and do four weeks in a row because that's harder to come by these days. So we'll actually go back to sort of what you do in the beginning of a band, which I find interesting, to just do a session here and record one, two, three songs and finish them, and then maybe even put them out. We'll see. And then maybe put an album together at the end of a couple of sessions, but not delay releasing new music just because we haven't finished 12 songs. I think the best thing for us to do would be to just not worry too much about finishing an album but just getting in there and doing what we did back in the beginning; just record the songs that we have, go to the next couple of songs. Yeah, pretty much what we did on the first album."

Entombed, featuring original members Nicke Andersson, Uffe Cederlund and Alex Hellid, invite you to hear the unique experience of the band performing their second album, Clandestine, in full live for the first time ever for the album‘s 25th Anniversary.

Threeman Recordings presents Act 2: The Entombed performance - A concert in two acts based entirely on the Swedish band‘s acclaimed album Clandestine from 1991. It is a unique concert where the pioneering album is played from beginning to end. From the opening track "Living Dead" to closer "Through The Collonades".

In the first act, the Malmö Symphony Orchestra and Choir performs Clandestine, arranged for orchestra by Thomas Von Wachenfeldt (Wachenfeldt), with the original members from Entombed sitting in as part of the ensemble. In the second act, the band performs the entire album live in the original version for the very first time.

Alex Hellid comments: “It is amazing to experience the musical journey with an orchestra and we really enjoyed the experience.”

Conductor Josef Rhedin adds: “Allowing Entombed‘s suggestive music to meet Symphony Orchestra and Choir is a very creative and exciting concept. Composer Thomas Von Wachenfeldt‘s arrangement contains challenges for both orchestral musicians and for me as a conductor, as the starting point has been to interpret the Clandestine in a classical, symphonic format, rather than plank the music outright.”

Clandestine - Live will be released on CD, CD bundle with exclusive t-shirt & 2LP 180gr deluxe vinyl incl. poster on Threeman Recordings on May 17th. Pre-order here, and listen to "Stranger Aeons" below.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Living Dead"

"Sinners Bleed"

"Evilyn"

"Blessed Be"

"Stranger Aeons"

"Chaos Breed"

"Crawl"

"Severe Burns"

"Through The Colonnades"

"Left Hand Path"

"Stranger Aeons":

"Sinners Bleed":

Teaser:

Lineup:

Guitar: Alex Hellid

Drums: Nicke Andersson

Guitar & Backing Vocals: Uffe Cederlund

Vocals: Robert Andersson

Bass: Edvin Aftonfalk