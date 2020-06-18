ENTROPY Drummer BLAKE LEMIEUX Featured In Playthrough Of YOUR LAST WISH Track "Exile" (Video)

Entropy guitarist Dan Lauzon has checked in with the following message:

"Hey everyone, check this rad spotlight out our basher Blake did with Sick Drummer!

Seems like just yesterday Blake was referred to me when we were auditioning drummers all over the place. Within 30 seconds of him cranking 'Succubus', I stopped; shook his hand and welcomed him to the band. We jammed for hours after and he slammed a 90 minute set of our material in 6 weeks notice (not an easy task). We've also had a serious bromance since as he really brings the Slayer outta me! I can't wait for you to hear his performance on Forced Convergence!"

Lauzon recently checked in with the following update on Entropy's forthcoming new album:

"Just got the final vocal tracks in from Gerry. Absolutely next level killer, my brother!! You never cease to blow me away. Massive bro huggery to Jim McLean for the last minute studio hook up and to Victor Rebelo for the last second gear hook up.

While this Corona bologna puts the world on pause we have forged through, undaunted and maybe even more inspired, to deliver an album to the world and to our fans globally. Especially now, people need music to escape.

Oscar has started slamming bass down in his home studio in Toronto and we hope to be mixing back here in Montreal in a month or so. What a treat to have you and Blake smacking it down and pushing the songs.

This album is gonna freak y'all out hard. We get old skool on it. It's speedier, proggier, trashier and more melodic than E3. This is the best this band has sounded!

Buckle up!"

Original artwork created for the new album Force Convergence, by Yan Sek, can be seen below.