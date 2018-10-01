ENTROPY Reveal Title, Cover Art Of Forthcoming Studio Effort

Canadian metal band Entropy are currently in the writing / pre-production phase in Montreal for their fourth studio release.

The new EP, titled Force Convergence, is scheduled to be recorded early in the new year by Kevin Jardine at Uplift Studios in Montreal. The EP is targeted for release on various formats in the Spring of 2019.

Entropy will announce live performance dates in support of the new release. Watch this page for details.

Original artwork created for Force Convergence, by Yan Sek, can be seen below.