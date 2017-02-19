EPICA - A Phantasmic Parade European Principle Tour Aftermovie

Dutch symphonic metallers Epica have launched an official European Principle Tour Aftermovie called A Phantasmic Parade . Check it out below:







Epica continue their Holographic Principle tour with shows in Russia and Scandinavia at the end of February and into March. Confirmed dates are as follows:

February

24 - Izvestiya Hall - Moscow, Russia

25 - Tele-Club - Ekaterinburg, Russia

26 - Aurora Hall - St. Petersburg, Russia

28 - Tavastia - Helsinki, Finland

March

1 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden*

3 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark*

4 - Vulkan Arena - Oslo, Norway*

5 - KB - Malmö, Sweden*

* Skálmöld as support







