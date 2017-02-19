EPICA - A Phantasmic Parade European Principle Tour Aftermovie
February 19, 2017, an hour ago
Dutch symphonic metallers Epica have launched an official European Principle Tour Aftermovie called A Phantasmic Parade . Check it out below:
Epica continue their Holographic Principle tour with shows in Russia and Scandinavia at the end of February and into March. Confirmed dates are as follows:
February
24 - Izvestiya Hall - Moscow, Russia
25 - Tele-Club - Ekaterinburg, Russia
26 - Aurora Hall - St. Petersburg, Russia
28 - Tavastia - Helsinki, Finland
March
1 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden*
3 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark*
4 - Vulkan Arena - Oslo, Norway*
5 - KB - Malmö, Sweden*
* Skálmöld as support