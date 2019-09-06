EPICA Release "Kingdom Of Heaven" Digital Single

Dutch metal titans, Epica, recently released a lyric video for "Kingdom Of Heaven" which is taken from the band’s upcoming re-release of Design Your Universe - Gold Edition. "Kingdom Of Heaven" is now available as digital single. Get it here.

Mark Jansen comments: “'Kingdom of Heaven' is very dear to me. This song was dedicated to my grandmother after she passed away. The lyrics are dealing with near-death experiences and the bridge between spirituality and science. Up until today it’s the EPICA song I’m most proud of and even though we cannot perform it that often live due to its length, we will perform it soon during the Design Your Universe 10th Anniversary shows. Enjoy this lyric video!”

Find the lyric video below.

Design Your Universe - Gold edition contains a remastered and remixed version of the album and a newly recorded acoustic bonus disc and will be released October 4. The album and exclusive merchandise bundles are now available for pre-order, here.

Tracklisting:

CD1: Album

"Samadhi - Prelude"

"Resign To Surrender - A New Age Dawns - Pt IV"

"Unleashed"

"Martyr Of The Free Word"

"Our Destiny"

"Kingdom Of Heaven - A New Age Dawns - Pt V"

"The Price Of Freedom - interlude"

"Burn To A Cinder"

"Tides Of Time"

"Deconstruct"

"Semblance Of Liberty"

"White Waters"

"Design Your Universe - A New Age Dawns - Pt VI"

"Incentive" (bonus)

CD2: The Acoustic Universe / Bonus CD

"Burn To A Cinder"

"Our Destiny"

"Unleashed"

"Martyr Of The Free Word"

"Design Your Universe"

"Kingdom Of Heaven" lyric video:

Design Your Universe: Behind The Music:

Part 1:

Part 2:

To coincide with this release, Epica will perform a number of exclusive Design Your Universe 10th anniversary shows around the globe. Details and tickets here.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)