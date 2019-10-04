EPICA Release Official Music Video For "Martyr Of The Free Word" (Acoustic)
October 4, 2019, an hour ago
Dutch metal titans, Epica, have released a video for "Martyr Of The Free Word" (Acoustic), featured on the band's Design Your Universe - Gold Edition, out today. The album and exclusive merchandise bundles are available here. The new video can be found below.
Tracklisting:
CD1: Album
"Samadhi - Prelude"
"Resign To Surrender - A New Age Dawns - Pt IV"
"Unleashed"
"Martyr Of The Free Word"
"Our Destiny"
"Kingdom Of Heaven - A New Age Dawns - Pt V"
"The Price Of Freedom - interlude"
"Burn To A Cinder"
"Tides Of Time"
"Deconstruct"
"Semblance Of Liberty"
"White Waters"
"Design Your Universe - A New Age Dawns - Pt VI"
"Incentive" (bonus)
CD2: The Acoustic Universe / Bonus CD
"Burn To A Cinder"
"Our Destiny"
"Unleashed"
"Martyr Of The Free Word"
"Design Your Universe"
"Martyr Of The Free Word" (Acoustic) video:
"Kingdom Of Heaven" lyric video:
"Design Your Universe: Behind The Music":
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4: