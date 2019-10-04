EPICA Release Official Music Video For "Martyr Of The Free Word" (Acoustic)

Dutch metal titans, Epica, have released a video for "Martyr Of The Free Word" (Acoustic), featured on the band's Design Your Universe - Gold Edition, out today. The album and exclusive merchandise bundles are available here. The new video can be found below.

Tracklisting:

CD1: Album

"Samadhi - Prelude"

"Resign To Surrender - A New Age Dawns - Pt IV"

"Unleashed"

"Martyr Of The Free Word"

"Our Destiny"

"Kingdom Of Heaven - A New Age Dawns - Pt V"

"The Price Of Freedom - interlude"

"Burn To A Cinder"

"Tides Of Time"

"Deconstruct"

"Semblance Of Liberty"

"White Waters"

"Design Your Universe - A New Age Dawns - Pt VI"

"Incentive" (bonus)

CD2: The Acoustic Universe / Bonus CD

"Burn To A Cinder"

"Our Destiny"

"Unleashed"

"Martyr Of The Free Word"

"Design Your Universe"

"Martyr Of The Free Word" (Acoustic) video:

"Kingdom Of Heaven" lyric video:

"Design Your Universe: Behind The Music":

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4: