EPICA Streaming "Crimson Bow And Arrow" Single

Dutch symphonic metal giants Epica have teamed up with the highly successful Attack On Titan to release a very special EP. With their legion of fans, Attack On Titan have conquered both the print world with over 70 million copies, and anime sector with an adaption that is currently airing worldwide. The EP entitledEpica Vs. Attack On Titan will be released worldwide - outside of Japan - on July 20th via Nuclear Blast Records featuring metal covers of the anime’s theme songs.

Today, the band released the first single from the EP, "Crimson Bow and Arrow". Watch the track video below.

Simone Simons comments, "We are excited to present 'Crimson Bow and Arrow', the first song from our upcoming EP Epica vs Attack On Titian. We hope you enjoy the unique track just much as we did creating it!’"

Epica Vs. Attack On Titan will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel case

- Vinyl - Violet, Yellow, Black

Epica Vs. Attack On Titan was recorded during the summer of 2017 at Sandlane Recording Facilities by Joost van den Broek. The original songs, which were influenced by the music of Epica, were composed by Revo of popular Japanese band Linked Horizon. For the EP, tracks were adapted by Epica and produced by Joost van den Broek. The choir arrangements and scoring were completed by keyboardist Coen Janssen who also handled the orchestral arrangements with Joost van den Broek.

Tracklisting:

"Crimson Bow And Arrow"

"Wings Of Freedom"

"If Inside These Walls Was A House"

"Dedicate Your Heart!"

"Crimson Bow And Arrow" (Instrumental)

"Wings Of Freedom" (Instrumental)

"If Inside These Walls Was A House" (Instrumental)

"Dedicate Your Heart!" (Instrumental)

After two years of literally non-stop touring worldwide, this summer Epica will perform their last batch of festivals of their current touring cycle. With performances on the legendary Hell & Heaven Festival in Mexico City, Wacken Open Air in Germany or at Slovenia’s magical Metaldays, among other festivals, Epica will give all metal fans one last party before their well-deserved touring break.

