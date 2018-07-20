ERIC SINGER - "After ERIC CARR Passed Away, Everyone Wondered 'What’s KISS Going To Do Now?'"

Issue #2 of the Official KISS Magazine is available now, and features an all-new interview with drummer Eric Singer, titled: Eric Singer’s Revenge: Two Decades On With The Hottest Band In The World. An excerpt, courtesy of Keith Leroux and Jill Cataldo follows:

Tell us about your memories of joining the band in the early '90s.

Eric Singer: "There was a lot of anticipation from fans, because after Eric Carr passed away, everyone wondered 'What’s KISS going to do now? How will they deal with this new guy? The drummer’s got blonde hair!' The bottom line is that in any area of life, anytime there’s change, there’s always apprehension – especially for KISS fans facing the prospect of their favorite band having a new member.

When I went in to rehearse with KISS, I had a lipstick-red drum kit. I’d had KISS drum heads made up that were chrome with a black logo and a red pinstripe around the logo. I thought it looked really cool, and I love details like that. Everyone came in to rehearse, and I said to Paul, 'How do you like my kit?' Paul said, 'The logo’s wrong.'

I felt deflated – like the air went right out of a balloon. Paul then explained to me how the KISS letter S’s were supposed to look, as they’re slightly asymmetrical. I’ve since told people if you want to get a better perspective on this, take any KISS logo and turn it upside down. You’ll see how the bottoms of the two S’s go in different directions to emulate lightning bolts."

Your first show with KISS was in 1992 at The Stone in San Francisco. Were everyone’s emotions high that night?

Singer: "I was amped up like I would normally be, but I noticed Gene, Paul, and Bruce were a little tentative and nervous. I said to them, 'What are you guys nervous about? I should be nervous.' But I wasn’t nervous at all. I think they were wondering how I would be received, but that version of KISS was a very, very tight ensemble. I daresay that it may have been the tightest version of KISS, ever. I’m not being biased, but I’ve listened to the tapes and the live shows, and that era of the band was super tight."

