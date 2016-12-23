ERIC SINGER's KISS Kruise Drum Kit Auctioned To Raise Funds For Former PRINCE Drummer JOHN BLACKWELL JR's Medical Costs

KISS has checked in with the following update:

"For the second year in a row, KISS has auctioned off Eric Singer's KISS Kruise drum set and donated 100% of the money raised to benefit a musician in need. This year's recipient is John Blackwell. John was Prince's drummer for many years, and he has played with many other notable bands and lent his drumming talents to numerous musicians throughout his career.

John suffered from brain tumors earlier this year and is now in recovery and rehabilitation. We are honored to be a part of this process and ask for your help. There is a GoFundMe page set-up at this link.

We would like to thank Rodrigo Acuna for his charitable donation to this worthy cause, as well as Pearl Drums, Zildjian cymbals and sticks."