ERYN ON DAE. – Abandon Of The Self Teaser Streaming

The phenomenal French hybrid creature Eryn On Dae. have unveiled an intriguing video teaser for their forthcoming new album entitled Abandon Of The Self, scheduled for release on March 9th by Debemur Morti Productions. This short appetizer has been realized by Manuel Rufié and is viewable below

Mixed and mastered by Mobo at Conkrete Studio (The Great Old Ones, Loudblast), Abandon Of The Self contains seven otherworldly compositions.

The enigmatic artwork was realized by Mickaël André.

Abandon Of The Self will be available on gatefold CD, gatefold 2x12" LP and digital.

Tracklisting:

“Astral”

“Stellar”

“Omni”

“Eclipse”

“Halo”

“Fragment”

“Abyss”

Teaser: