ESKIMO CALLBOY Live At Wacken Open Air 2016; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Show Streaming

Eskimo Callboy, the modern metal six piece from Castrop Rauxel, Germany, performed at the Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full performance can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Crystals"

"My Own Summer"

"We Are The Mess"

"Hey Mrs. Drama Queen"

"Party At The Horror House"

"Monster"

"Pitch Blease"

"Muffin Purper Gurk"

"2 Fast 2 Furious"

"Voodoo Circus"

"Best Day"

"Paradise In Hell"

"Walk On The Thin Line"

"Baby"

"Cinema"

"Is Anyone Up?"