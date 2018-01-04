ESKIMO CALLBOY Live At Wacken Open Air 2016; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Show Streaming
January 4, 2018, 5 hours ago
Eskimo Callboy, the modern metal six piece from Castrop Rauxel, Germany, performed at the Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full performance can be seen below.
Setlist:
"Crystals"
"My Own Summer"
"We Are The Mess"
"Hey Mrs. Drama Queen"
"Party At The Horror House"
"Monster"
"Pitch Blease"
"Muffin Purper Gurk"
"2 Fast 2 Furious"
"Voodoo Circus"
"Best Day"
"Paradise In Hell"
"Walk On The Thin Line"
"Baby"
"Cinema"
"Is Anyone Up?"