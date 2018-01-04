ESKIMO CALLBOY Live At Wacken Open Air 2016; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Show Streaming

January 4, 2018, 5 hours ago

news heavy metal eskimo callboy

Eskimo Callboy, the modern metal six piece from Castrop Rauxel, Germany, performed at the Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full performance can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Crystals"
"My Own Summer"
"We Are The Mess"
"Hey Mrs. Drama Queen"
"Party At The Horror House"
"Monster"
"Pitch Blease"
"Muffin Purper Gurk"
"2 Fast 2 Furious"
"Voodoo Circus"
"Best Day"
"Paradise In Hell"
"Walk On The Thin Line"
"Baby"
"Cinema"
"Is Anyone Up?"

