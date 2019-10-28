ESOTERIC Streaming 10-Minute Teaser For New Song "Culmination"
Dark experimental doom band, Esoteric, have released a track teaser for the song "Culmination". The teaser is an edited version of the full song which can be found on the upcoming album, A Pyrrhic Existence. Listen below.
A Pyrrhic Existence is due on November 8 and can be pre-ordered in various formats here.
Cover art by Lisa Schubert:
Tracklisting:
CD1
“Descent”
“Rotting In Dereliction”
“Antim Yatra”
CD2
“Consuming Lies”
“Culmination”
“Sick And Tired”
“Culmination" teaser:
“Descent” teaser: