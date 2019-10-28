ESOTERIC Streaming 10-Minute Teaser For New Song "Culmination"

Dark experimental doom band, Esoteric, have released a track teaser for the song "Culmination". The teaser is an edited version of the full song which can be found on the upcoming album, A Pyrrhic Existence. Listen below.

A Pyrrhic Existence is due on November 8 and can be pre-ordered in various formats here.

Cover art by Lisa Schubert:

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Descent”

“Rotting In Dereliction”

“Antim Yatra”

CD2

“Consuming Lies”

“Culmination”

“Sick And Tired”

“Culmination" teaser:

“Descent” teaser: