ESOTERIC Streaming 10-Minute Teaser For New Song "Culmination"

October 28, 2019, 21 minutes ago

Dark experimental doom band, Esoteric, have released a track teaser for the song "Culmination". The teaser is an edited version of the full song which can be found on the upcoming album, A Pyrrhic Existence. Listen below.

A Pyrrhic Existence is due on November 8 and can be pre-ordered in various formats here.

Cover art by Lisa Schubert:

Tracklisting:

CD1
“Descent”
“Rotting In Dereliction”
“Antim Yatra”

CD2
“Consuming Lies”
“Culmination”
“Sick And Tired”

“Culmination" teaser:

“Descent” teaser:



