ESP Now Live Streaming Event To Feature Bassists MARTEN ANDERSSON, GABE ROSALES

It's not a very well-kept secret: ESP basses are among the best in the world. That's why some of the world's most respected, influential bass players and working professional musicians have chosen ESP's to handle the low end.

Join ESP on Wednesday, July 26th at 1 PM, PDT for a live stream ESP Now event at ESPGuitars.com.

ESP's own Chris Cannella will be joined by two amazing bassists: Marten Andersson (Lizzy Borden, Lynch Mob, Steelheart, Dario Lorina) and Gabe Rosales (session player and touring bassist - George Lynch, Andy Summers and more) will help demo a select group of some of ESP’s most popular and exciting basses. ESP representatives will be online to answer live chat questions from ESP Community members.