Vocalist Germán Pascual (Essence Of Sorrow, ex-Narnia) has released a lyric video for a cover of Shania Twain’s "Ka Ching!", a great influence of the singer. The video was made by Rafael Tavares and the cover was recorded and produced by Michael Oliveira, one of Germán's best friends.

More information about the singer's new solo work will be announced soon, as well as other projects.