ETERNAL FREQUENCY Unveil "Parasite" Music Video

Harrisburg, PA based heavy rock band Eternal Frequency has released the official music video for their new single, "Parasite." Directed by Eric DiCarlo, the single was produced by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland of Atrium Audio.

"Our new single, ‘Parasite,’ is our favorite release thus far," says the band. "It's something completely different than anything we have ever done before. It's edgy, it's ballsy, it's just a banger. Simple as that! The meaning of 'Parasite' is to stand up for yourself and to relieve yourself of the poison infecting your life from outside forces. You control you, and you alone. No one has the power to manipulate or bring you down. We all fall victim to letting toxicity eat us alive, this song is about finding that antidote within yourself to survive."

For further details, visit Eternal Frequency on Facebook.