ETERNAL ODYSSEY Featuring Former ICED EARTH Drummer BRENT SMEDLEY Sign To Combat Records

Eternal Odyssey, the new project featuring brothers Kent (vocals / guitars / bass) and (Iced Earth drummer) Brent Smedley have signed to Combt Records / EMP Label Group, who will release their debut album Awakening, on March 15th, 2019.

Formed in Jacksonville, Florida, Eternal Odyssey is a melodic hard rock band crafted from soaring vocals, blistering guitars, thunderous drums, and masterfully crafted song-scapes, by brothers Kent and Brent Smedley, as showcased on Awakening, “the culmination of their collective life and musical experiences.”

Says vocalist / guitarist Kent Smedley, “When we started talking to the team over at EMP and Combat, we really felt the love. They wanted to work with us, and were really into what we were doing, which, to me, is the most important thing. We’ve spent so much time on this record, and these songs, and it was so important for us to align with people who would get behind it, and really get what we do. We’re excited to partner with Combat and EMP, and finally start this new musical journey with Thom and David at the Helm.”

Adds Combat’s Thom Hazaert, “When I first started talking to Brent and Kent, we were really excited, and the guys had put a lot of care and time into this project and these songs, and that really shows in the quality of the product. They are both absolute World-Class musicians, and wonderful guys, and obviously Brent has an incredible history in Iced Earth, and we’re extremely excited to welcome Eternal Odyssey to the Combat roster.”

While all studio duties were handled by Kent and Brent, the band will recruit world-class musicians to fill out the touring roster. Says Kent, “This isn’t just a studio project, our intention is for this to be a real band, we plan to tour, and really get it out there. We already have a line on some great guys to fill out the lineup, and we’re excited to not only bring the record to people, but a first-class live experience as well.”

