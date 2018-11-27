ETERNAL VOYAGER – Darkened Times Album Details Revealed

Minneapolis, Minnesota power metal band Eternal Voyager have released the cover artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming 2nd album titled Darkened Times.

Guitarist Brian Blake has checked in with the following comment:

Finally, the artwork and tracklisting for our upcoming ripping 2nd album Darkened Times is unleashed to our worldwide fan base and metal community. We have forged a face melting album full of US power metal songs cranked up to 12. With a new vocalist, bassist and drummer bringing their shining steel to the recordings, we have increased the metallic firepower tenfold. The new album Darkened Times will be will be mixed in the US and mastered by producer / guitarist Stu ‘The Hammer’ Marshall (Night Legion, Blasted to Static, Death Dealer, Empires of Eden, Dungeon) who will provide a truly menacing sound to the final master. Expect no mercy.”

Tracklisting:

“Riders Of The Apocalypse (Intro)”

“(Redemption) Through Fire And Steel”

“Winds Of Fire”

“Tyrants Of Our Land”

“Darkened Times”

“The Fallen”

“Out In The Darkness”

“Wings Of The Cherubim”

“Our Worlds Decay”

“Eye Of The Soul”

“Throne Of Truth (A New Beginning) (Outro)”

Eternal Voyager:

Lead Vocals - Alonso "Zo" Donoso (Unity)

Rhythm Guitar / Vocals- Brian Blake

Lead Guitar - Kurt KJ Johnson

Bass Guitar - Jaden Adair

Drums - Mark Deebach