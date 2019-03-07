EUGENIC DEATH Return With Under The Knife

North Carolina's Eugenic Death are set to release Under The Knife, a seven-track offering of pure, old-school thrash. The album marks the return of original vocalist, Keith Davis, who rejoins founding member Jonathan McCanless (guitar / bass) and new drummer Geoff Lapenta for the band's first new release since 2012's Crimes Against Humanity.

Heaven and Hell Records will release Under The Knife on March 15th. Stream the album now via the audio player below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://heavenandhellrecords.bandcamp.com/album/under-the-knife" href="http://heavenandhellrecords.bandcamp.com/album/under-the-knife">Under the Knife by EUGENIC DEATH</a>

The band name, Eugenic Death, was chosen to draw attention to society's overall view, mistreatment and neglect of the poor. Check out the lyric video for the album's title track, "Under The Knife":

