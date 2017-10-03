EUROPE Launch Official Music Video For “Walk The Earth”

Swedish rock ‘n’ roll legends, Europe, have released a directed by Patric Ullaeus-directed video for “Walk The Earth”, the title track of their new studio album, out on October 20th via the band’s Hell & Back label via Silver Lining Music. Watch the video below, and order the new album via the following links:

If Europe’s 2015 album War Of Kings was the album that made the rock world realise what a formidable act EUROPE had become then WALK THE EARTH is the album that is set to establish the band as one of the most exciting contemporary rock acts of current times.

“We're simply a different band today,” says lead singer Joey Tempest. “Ever since we started up again in 2004, we have constantly explored our limits and new parts of our musical universe. After around 1,000 shows, we feel comfortable just improvising, jamming and pushing our lyrics and songwriting with much more ease. We have now been together recording and making albums longer than the early period of the band. Five albums in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Now six records with Walk The Earth. When we started up again in 2004 we all agreed to think ‘long-term,’ to take the long road and build up a new relationship with listeners and media. We all agreed on writing together, owning our music, and license it out to labels that really care and support us in the long run.

“We also agreed to not look back! And never stop looking for that deeper expression. We don't have much in common with our contemporaries from back then. We have taken a different path, making sure we are constantly moving forward. We have little regard for outside influences and opinions. In order to enjoy this new journey and feel creative, it needed to be completely on our terms.

“In a Europe live show, there is of course some room for nostalgia, but in the studio there is none. Every album is a reaction to the one before, a new journey a new adventure. The music of a rock band needs to constantly move, challenge, upheave, evolve or the band will automatically become a nostalgia act. We are proud of our past and previous albums, but we simply can't identify, recapture, emulate any of it. We simply can't write like that even if we wanted to. We are a new act with a different expression.

“Over the years, we have learned how important recording techniques and recording equipment is by trying to search and research which producers, engineers and recording studios that can actually inspire and keep us wanting to be adventurous and daring. It has now taken us six albums to get here.”

Walk The Earth features original artwork by famed Los Angeles artist Mike Sportes of Filth Mart.

“We were in the studio a few days into recording and Dave (Cobb, producer) comes in wearing this very cool t-shirt with one of Mike's designs on it. Immediately we knew we had to check Mike's other work and have him come up with an exclusive design for us based on the vibe of the album. We are very proud to have his amazing artwork as the Walk The Earth album cover!” - Joey Tempest

Tracklisting:

“Walk The Earth”

“The Siege”

“Kingdom United”

“Pictures”

“Election Day”

“Wolves”

“GTO”

“Haze”

“Whenever You’re Ready”

“Turn To Dust”

“Walk The Earth” video:

Trailer:

The album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London with Grammy winning producer Dave Cobb (Rival Sons, Shooter Jennings, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton) who also produced the band’s War Of Kings album.

Europe will be back on the road in the UK with Deep Purple later this year and this will be the first time you will hear tracks from Walk The Earth live.

UK dates:

November

17 - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, UK

18 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK

20 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, UK

22 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK

23 - The 02 Arena - London, UK

European tour dates for November and December to be announced imminently, together with more posts with information leading up to the new album's release.

(Band photo: Brian Cannon)