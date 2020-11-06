EUROPE Release Exclusive Lockdown Session Track #3: "Drink And A Smile" (Video)

Europe recently announced the release of a special series of audio visual delights via the band’s YouTube channel and social media sites under the banner "Friday Nights With Europe The Band".

The third performance, of the song "Drink And A Smile" from the band's 2012 album Bag Of Bones, can be seen below:

The band will broadcast every Friday for five weeks, special re-recordings of some of the band’s greatest songs recorded individually during the COVID pandemic lockdown.

Check out the first two performances below:



The band’s own film footage was compiled and edited by the band’s long-time video director Patric Ullaeus at rEvolver.se, with all audio mixed by famed producer Kevin Shirley. Also featured is a cameo voice-over by Scott Gorham.

Singer Joey Tempest, “We wanted to do something special for our fans and rock enthusiasts. We have re-recorded and filmed some uplifting songs from our back catalog, done during lockdown and over the summer in our home studios and rehearsal spaces. We had a blast just playing together again. Knowing we would start up our “Friday Nights With Europe The Band” on our social media this autumn made it extra special. We hope to keep these exclusive evenings going for our fans for a long time. At the same time, keeping our name out there during this non-touring era by streaming and posting exclusive material. Let the madness begin!”

Friday Nights With Europe The Band:

November

13 - Europe exclusive session 4 - 11 AM, PT/ 2 PM, ET/ 7 PM, UK

20 - Europe exclusive session 5 - 11 AM, PT/ 2 PM, ET/ 7 PM, UK

27 - The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary show 2016, captured at London’s Roundhouse. (featuring the albums War Of Kings & The Final Countdown in their entirety, live) - 11 AM, PT/ 2 PM, ET/ 7 PM, UK