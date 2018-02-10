EUROPE Wins Swedish Grammis Award For Walk The Earth Album

Europe, who landed on BraveWords' BravePicks 2017 list at #10 with their Walk The Earth album, have picked up a Swedish Grammis award for for the release in the "Best Hard Rock/Metal" category.

Europe beat out Arch Enemy (Will To Power), H.E.A.T. (Into The Great Unknown), The Night Flight Orchestra (Amber Galactic) and Vampire (With Primeval Force) to clinch the award.

Says the band: "A huge thank you to Darren Edwards, Serena Furlan and all at Silver Lining / Warner’s for their work on the Walk The Earth campaign!"

(Top Photo: Brian Cannon)