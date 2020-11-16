EVANESCENCE Announces Livestream Event On December 5; "Use My Voice" Live Video Streaming

Evanescence will be hosting their first public performance of the COVID era, a livestream concert experience dubbed Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio, on Saturday, December 5 at 1 PM, PT, 4 PM, ET, 9 PM, UK and 10 PM, CET. The livestream will be available through Tuesday, December 8 at 11:59 PM, ET.

The band, who postponed their massive 2020 international tour earlier this year, safely assembled from Nashville, Sacramento, and Germany to perform live renditions of songs from their upcoming album The Bitter Truth for the first time, as well as some fan favorites and a few can’t miss surprises.

Advance early bird tickets are only $9.99 and can be purchased at EvanescenceLive.com. Fans are encouraged to buy early before prices increase on December 1 to week of show pricing.

And check out a special sneak peek of the event with the band’s first live performance video of “Use My Voice”:

Hosted at Rock Falcon Studio in Nashville where the band have been recording their new album, The Bitter Truth, the intimate performance gives an up-close view of Evanescence in the studio. In the live setting, Amy Lee’s powerful vocals blend seamlessly with the group’s raw, emotional arrangements, making it clear why she is "one of rock's definitive voices" (Rolling Stone). Featuring new songs as well as universally known anthems like “Bring Me To Life,” the event delivers a powerful, timely performance that transitions effortlessly between guitar-driven bangers and piano ballads to bring the Evanescence live experience home.