EVERGREY Complete New Album

Evergrey vocalist / guitarist Tom Englund provides a welcome update: "Tomorrow we, the band, will for the first time listen to the new Evergrey together. Only me and Jonas (Ekdahl, drummer) have heard it. Album is mixed tremendously as always by our good friend Jacob Hansen! We might slip you some news tomorrow! If not, have a great weekend! And, the first letter of the four word title is E."

This will be Evergrey's 12th studio album, serving as the follow-up to The Atlantic from 2019, which spawned videos for "A Silent Arc", "Weightless", and "End Of Silence".