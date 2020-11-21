EVERGREY Gearing Up To Release New Single; Album Details To Be Revealed Next Week

Sweden's Evergrey have checked in with the following update:

"Friends! We are getting very close to our first single release date! We hope you are as psyched as we are! This time and due to the pandemic, the first song will be accompanied by a lyric video to be followed by a bunch of videos and other juicy content! We will have loads of news on the album, pre-order links and of course the cover and title, all coming your way within days! So be sure to follow our channels to get a hold of any and all news as soon as they are released!"

This will be Evergrey's 12th studio album, serving as the follow-up to The Atlantic from 2019, which spawned videos for "A Silent Arc", "Weightless", and "End Of Silence".