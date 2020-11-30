EVERGREY Reveal New Album Title, Cover Art, Tracklisting

Evergrey has unveiled the artwork for their 12th studio album, Escape Of The Phoenix, set for release on February 26, 2021 via AFM Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. More shops and worldwide pre-order links to follow soon.

Escape Of The Phoenix will be available in various formats - from regular CD digipak to limited vinyls (picture, marbled, coloured), also available as an Artbook (limited to 1000 units, 36 pages, 28cm x 28cm including CD version of the album with bonus tracks, 7” picture vinyl single with exclusive bonus track "The Darkness In You", exclusive and extensive photographic footage, and introduction written by frontman Tom S. Englund). On top of that, AFM offers a special and exclusive t-shirt print and various shirt bundles in the AFM online shop.

Tracklisting:

"Forever Outsider"

"Where August Mourns"

"Stories"

"A Dandellion Cipher"

"The Beholder"

"In The Absence Of Sun"

"Eternal Nocturnal"

"Escape Of The Phoenix"

"You From You"

"Leaden Saints"

"Run"

"The Darkness In You" (Artbook Bonus Track)

The first single from Escape Of The Phoenix, "Forever Outsider". will be released this Friday, December 4th. Evergrey will offer a first insight to the new song with a short teaser tomorrow on Facebook. Artwork created by the fabulous Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design.