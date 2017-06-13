EVIL INVADERS Debut Official Music Video For “Mental Penitentiary”

Belgium’s Evil Invaders will release their new album, Feed Me Violence, worldwide on September 29th via Napalm Records. The band have released a video for the new song, “Mental Penitentiary”, available for streaming below.

Vocalist/guitarist Joe commented on the track: “One of the faster songs on the record and definitely one of the coolest tracks we've written so far! Pretty intense lyrics, which are definitely worth checking out! The mid tempo part in the middle gives a nice contrast with the fast shit that's happening before and after. Making this video was compulsive endless lunacy! Fortunately only the camera guy got injured...”

Feed Me Violence will be available as regular jewel case edition, a 1LP gatefold edition, and digitally. Pre-order will be available shortly.

Tracklisting:

“Mental Penitentiary”

“As Life Slowly Fades”

“Suspended Reanimation”

“Broken Dreams In Isolation”

“Feed Me Violence”

“Oblivion”

“Shades Of Solitude”

“Anger Within”

“Among The Depths Of Sanity”

“Mental Penitentiary” video:

After touring extensively all over Europe in support of their latest efforts Pulses Of Pleasure (2015) and In For The Kill (2016), make sure to meet Evil Invaders live, starting with Graspop Metal Meeting this weekend.