EVILDEAD Release "Word Of God" Single And Lyric Video

US thrash metal legends, EvilDead, will release their new studio album, United $tate$ Of Anarchy on October 30. The band has released second single and lyric video, for the song "Word Of God". Watch the clip below.

The album was produced by Bill Metoyer and the cover artwork was illustrated by Edward J. Repka.

United $tate$ Of Anarchy will be released as a CD DigiPak, LP, exclusive bundle version with shirt (only at the Steamhammer shop) download and stream through SPV/Steamhammer. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Descending"

"Word Of God"

"Napoleon Complex"

"Greenhouse"

"Without A Cause"

"No Difference"

"Blasphemy Divine"

"A.O.P. / War Dance"

"Seed Of Doubt"

"Planet Claire 2020" (LP/digital bonus track)

"Word Of God" lyric video:

"The Descending" lyric video:

Lineup:

Albert Gonzales - Rhythm/Lead Guitars

Juan Garcia - Rhythm/Lead Guitars

Rob Alaniz - Drums

Phil Flores - Lead Vocals

Karlos Medina - Bass

(Photo - Alex Solca)