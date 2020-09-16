EVILE Signs Official Contract With Napalm Records; New Album To Arrive In 2021

British thrash metal unit, Evile, has signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records.

Since their formation in 2004, Evile has been turning heads and taking names - delivering four pure thrash offerings blended with an uncompromising death metal attack. Evile are known for explosive and captivating live shows, having performed at Wacken Open Air, Bloodstock Festival and Hellfest and with bands like Megadeth, Kreator and Amon Amarth. With their current discography, the four-piece have been tearing up the scene with a raucous new take on the classic thrash metal sound.

Since recently announcing some exciting new lineup changes with the talented Ol Drake on vocals/guitar and new member Adam Smith of RipTide as rhythm guitarist, they are now more than ready to drop some new material. Evile are currently in the studio recording the long awaited follow up to their 2013 release Skull. More exciting news to come in early 2021.

Ol Drake, Evile, on the signing: "We're extremely excited to announce our signing to Napalm Records! We'd heard a lot of great things about Napalm over the years and it's an honor to join the ranks of some excellent bands. Evile haven't released any music since 2013 so we promise to deliver a crushing thrash metal classic which I believe will surprise everyone; even the die-hard "Grave" fans. As previously announced, Matt is unfortunately no longer a part of the band, so I've taken over on vocal duties while remaining on lead guitar too. Also, please welcome our newest member, Adam Smith of RipTide, on rhythm guitar. We begin recording with producer and engineer Chris Clancy on September 17 at Andy Sneap's Backstage Studios. We can't wait for you to hear what we have in store!"

Sebastian Münch, A&R and Product Manager Napalm Records: "I am super excited to work with Ol Drake and my favorite British thrash metal band Evile. I've been a fan since Enter The Grave, and the new demos I've already listened to sound simply amazing! Expect a monster of an album in 2021! Welcome to the Napalm family!"

Evile are:

Ol Drake - Vocals & Lead Guitar

Ben Carter – Drums

Joel Graham – Bass

Adam Smith - Rhythm Guitar