EVISCERATE THE CROWN Release Crushing New Single "The Abyss"; Music Video

Australian melodic deathcore heavyweights, Eviscerate The Crown, have returned in fine form with their newest single, "The Abyss". No strangers to low-tunings, soaring screams & hooky melodies, the New South Wales natives have cemented their place as one of the country's fastest-rising metal acts with their new single.

Drummer Sam Shergold speaks about the new single: "Manipulation is a marvellous tool... 'The Abyss' track is based on the real life experiences of a member, trapped behind benevolent lies. He was later set free with the realisation life is more that just what you're told. You must find those answers for yourself!"

The first track off their to-be-announced upcoming full-length release, "The Abyss" is a taste of the ferocity to come.