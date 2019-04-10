EVOL WALKS Premieres New Music Video "The Fire"

Evol Walks has premiered their brand new music video for “The Fire”, which can be seen below. Originally from Australia, and now based in Los Angeles, the explosive five-piece is lead by frontwoman Leah Martin-Brown and features lead guitarist Dre DiMura, rhythm guitarist Logan Nikolic, bassist Eliot Lorango and drummer Jimmy Lee, who are influenced by bands like AC/DC, Monster Magnet, The Pretty Reckless and Black Sabbath.

“The Fire” is featured on Evol Walks new EP, Our Time Is Now, released on January 18th and produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Motionless In White, New Years Day) and featuring writing contributions from Jake Pitts (Black Veil Brides), Dan Jacobs and Travis Miguel (Atreyu) and Tim Henwood (The Superjesus, Rogue Traders, Palace Of The King).

Named by Triple M Australia as one of the Top 4 Best Up and Coming Rock Acts and managed by the same firm as Ghost, Mastodon and Slayer, expect more from this act very soon including new music and tour dates.

For further details, visit Evol Walks on Facebook.