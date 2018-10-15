EXCITER Introduce New Guitarist DANIEL DEKAY

With the departure of founding guitarist John Ricci, Canadian speed legends Exciter are hyped to reveal that Daniel Dekay (Diemonds, BangerTV) will be taking the position as the new guitarist for the band.

A longtime friend of the Exciter family, Dekay was a natural choice and a perfect fit to keep this thrash machine pounding.

Dekay joins forces with original members Dan Beehler and Allan Johnson to round out this lineup of the band which is already working on new tunes with plans for a full length studio record. Stay tuned.

Says the band: "Much more to come for you maniacs! All press, booking, and other inquiries can be sent to exciterband@gmail.com."

(Photo - Theo Rallis)