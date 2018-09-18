EXCITER Part Ways With Guitarist John Ricci - The Band "Are Going To Forge On With Our Song Writing And Recording"

Exciter have just parted ways with original guitarist John Ricci in the middle of recording their long-awaited reunion album.



Bassist Allan Johnson writes: "Some rather heavy news in the Exciter camp. Due to certain professional and personal differences, John Ricci has decided to leave the band. I wish to inform the fans worldwide that Dan Beehler and I are going to forge on with our song writing and recording however live shows will be postponed until such a time that we can find a suitable guitarist. As I am the sole administrator of the Exciter Original Facebook page I will continue to post from time to time to keep up the legacy of what we have accomplished over the last four and a half years but I will no doubt create a whole new Facebook page for the next incarnation of Exciter. In the meantime, all the best of luck and health to John."



It was just recently that BraveWords spoke to Canada’s legendary three-piece about the past, present and exciting future!

The original Exciter lineup reunited in 2014 and played their first European show at Germany’s Keep It True Festival the following year which ignited the hellfire once again. Earlier this year the band triumphed once again on 70000 Tons Of Metal and live Exciter still crushed the crowds on the Caribbean Seas.







BraveWords wishes John Ricci all the best, and continued success for Allan and Dan with Exciter building their long-awaited studio album.

Read the final interview with the original line-up here.