EXCITER Talk Reunion Of Original Line-Up - "There Is No Ego, Everything Is So Cool Now"

For The Metal Voice, former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin was at the Los Angeles Strikefest at the Regent Theater on June 23rd interviewing Night Demon, Canadian thrashers Razor, and reuniting with former tourmates Exciter after 35 years. Check out the interview below.

On Exciter's upcoming studio album:

Dan Beehler: "We are in pre-production of the new album and we are just writing the tail end of it. The upcoming album has got to match the first three Exciter albums and we don't want to rush it."

Allan Johnson: "There are so many ideas. We talk all the time, we bounce ideas off each other, we are constantly throwing ideas at each other. We just want to make sure it's a great album."

On reuniting the original Exciter line-up after so many years:



Dan Beehler: "We started to realize all around the world so many happy Exciter fans and that it was way bigger than the three of us. Exciter has made so many people happy in the past couple of years a lot of people didn't think it was going to happen, including us. We are having a great time meeting everyone everywhere we go, coming back after 30 years it was like it was yesterday."

Allan Johnson: "Dan is the guy who dragged me in. I didn't do anything music wise in the '90s. Heavy metal to me kind of died out back then. In 2002 I met up with Dan and he played me his Beehler demos and I was blown away. I said 'This is the best stuff you have done and I want in.' I was telling John Ricci (guitarist) it's more fun now then it was in the '80s. We are really having fun. Who gets to do this? There is no ego, everything is so cool now. "

Interviews with Dave Carlo of Razor and Jarvis Leatherby of Night Demon are also available below. Exciter interview begins at 13:11.