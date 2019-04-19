EXCITER’s New Lineup Performs At Houston’s Hell’s Heroes Festival; Video
April 19, 2019, an hour ago
Exciter’s new lineup – featuring new guitarist Daniel Dekay, who replaced original guitarist John Ricci last fall – headlined the Hell’s Heroes festival on April 13th in Houston, TX. Check out video footage of the band’s performance:
Exciter will return to Sweden and Norway this May. The Scandi-Mania Tour features a festival headline performance at Muskelrock and three intimate Scandinavian club shows.
Dates:
May
28 – Stockholm, Sweden – Geronimo’s FGT
29 – Gothenburg, Sweden – The Abyss
30 – Alvesta, Sweden – Muskelrock
June
1 – Fosser, Norway – Oak Metal Club of Norway
Lineup:
Allan Johnson – bass
Dan Beehler – drums, vocals
Daniel Dekay – guitars
(Photo by: Laura Collins)