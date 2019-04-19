EXCITER’s New Lineup Performs At Houston’s Hell’s Heroes Festival; Video

April 19, 2019, an hour ago

Exciter’s new lineup – featuring new guitarist Daniel Dekay, who replaced original guitarist John Ricci last fall – headlined the Hell’s Heroes festival on April 13th in Houston, TX. Check out video footage of the band’s performance:

Exciter will return to Sweden and Norway this May. The Scandi-Mania Tour features a festival headline performance at Muskelrock and three intimate Scandinavian club shows.

Dates:

May
28 – Stockholm, Sweden – Geronimo’s FGT
29 – Gothenburg, Sweden – The Abyss
30 – Alvesta, Sweden – Muskelrock 

June
1 – Fosser, Norway – Oak Metal Club of Norway 

Lineup:
Allan Johnson – bass
Dan Beehler – drums, vocals
Daniel Dekay – guitars 

(Photo by: Laura Collins) 



