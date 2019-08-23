Exclusive: ANOXIA Premiere “These Chains” Video

"These Chains" is the second single release from AnoxiA, prior to the word wide release of the full-length album To The Lions out on Mighty Music October the 4th. The song operates somewhere between melodic hard rock and metal blended with thrashy elements. Check out the new video, premiered by BraveWords, below:

Lars Frederiksen (vocal/guitar) explains:

"Here we are dealing with both a classic AnoxiA recipe music wise but also a clash of metal meeting hard rock. The fundament of the song is a melodic and powerful riff and the song opens up with several changes in speed and intensity. I am tempted to call it the ballade of the album due to the high melodic chorus, but I won't - everyone knows that ballades are not to be found on true metal records.”

To The Lions is in the natural vein of AnoxiA’s previous works, not deviating too much from the recognizable AnoxiA-formula of heavy metal. However, this time AnoxiA decided on a more direct and clear edge to the sound, allowing the songs to speak more for themselves. The musical direction bears references to the likes of Iron Maiden, Slayer, In Flames, and a lot of classic hard rock and ‘80s thrash.

Guitarist Claus S. Nielsen states: “This time our approach to the writing process was to create aggressive and raw, yet melodic and memorable heavy metal songs that first hit you between the eyes and then stick in your ears! That has indeed been a pleasant journey, however with many a fun detour along the way. ”

Vocalist and guitarist Lars Frederiksen elaborate: “We wanted to keep intact the AnoxiA trademark, but at the same time also to renew or refine our sound. By teaming up with our longtime friends, Ole W. Bertelsen (producing, recording, mixing)) and Simon Joergensen (drum recording) we gained a more direct and dynamic sound than the previous album. Adding Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, who in fact did some of our first demos in 2000, for mastering the album, gave the new album the last boost and we’re very satisfied with the sound.”

AnoxiA is a well-established act on the Danish underground live metal scene, their longevity dating back 20+ years. Hell bent on having fun during performance, AnoxiA approaches any gig fully charged, sincerely convinced that in order for the audience to enjoy, the band must enjoy.