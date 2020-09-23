Exclusive: ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Talks Collaborating With DELAIN Singer CHARLOTTE WESSELS On New Song "Lizzie" - "One Of The Most Fun Collaborations I've Ever Done"

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz and Delain singer Charlotte Wessels recently released a new song and video, "Lizzie", which is actually a three-way, all-woman collaboration with the deceased artist, Elizabeth Siddal. BraveWords scribe Carl Begai caught up with Alissa to discuss the surprise collaboration and how it came about.

Alissa: "This is one of the things that makes Patreon such a cool platform: we literally just got inspired and did it. We allowed ourselves to add one more task to our endless to-do lists and to prioritize it even though there was no guarantee it would work out. We set a deadline, divided the tasks, worked together and made magic happen. Charlotte wrote the song, I laid down the guitar and drums, we each did our vocals and harmonies, I edited the videos (there is one live stream video and one music video), Charlotte did the initial mix.

It was honestly one of the most fun collaborations I’ve ever done. Charlotte and I are very similar people, I think, which is probably also why we became friends so many years ago when Delain supported Kamelot. The official music video for 'Lizzie' is only available on our respective Patreon pages, but you can watch it for just about $2.00 depending on your currency, plus you get access to a lot of other cool perks with that membership and you are helping to support artists who greatly appreciate it."

Alissa also commented on teaming up with her sister Jasmine's new No Joy single, "Dream Rats".

Alissa: "I think Jasamine and I have both been so overwhelmingly busy for basically our entire lives that we never had the opportunity to collaborate. But, since I built a personal studio, recording guest appearances has become much easier. I also don’t know if there was really place for my voice in No Joy’s music before, and neither of us wanted to push that just for the sake of sisterhood. I already have a spot in mind for No Joy on my solo album - we shall see what time allows! As for 'Dream Rats', that was pretty far outside my comfort zone and I’m glad I ventured there because I really love the song and video! She posts a lot of interesting information and stems on her Patreon page; I actually learned a lot about different genres of music through that!"

Head over to Patreon.com/AlissaWhiteGluz and Patreon.com/CharlotteWessels to check out what Alissa and Charlotte have on offer.