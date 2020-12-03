Exclusive: AUSTIN MO Premieres “The River” Music Video, Co-Written By TESLA’s FRANK HANNON

Guitarist / Singer Austin Mo has released his debut music video for a song called “The River” that is co-written and produced by Frank Hannon Productions. BraveWords is premiering the video; watch below!

The debut of Austin Mo comes after years of his paying dues playing cover songs in the local club scene of N. California.

Despite his young age of 23, Austin Mo has been performing and crafting his soulful classic rock sound starting at the Sacramento Music Festival in 2015. Performing music by his influences Stevie Ray Vaughn, BB King, Foghat and more, Austin Mo discovered his love for rock guitar. Austin’s favorite guitar being an early 1970’s Gibson flying V. Encouraged by Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon to discover his own sound and to start writing original music, Austin Mo has been working hard to discover his own voice. “The River” is a song with a message about spiritual discovery, from the point of view of a guy who is struggling, but finds peace from his higher power at Mother Nature’s most flowing place, “The River”. It is this depth of lyricism that Austin Mo is developing thru the guidance of his producer Frank Hannon. As Covid-19 has curbed the ability to perform live shows this year, the Tesla guitarist has used this time to coach a few select and very talented local artists in his home town of Sacramento CA. Frank states “I have always loved working with other local artists as a producer, but I decided this year to keep it exclusively limited to a select few younger artists that have obvious and tremendous talent. Austin Mo is a super talented guitarist / singer and it is very exciting to hear him develop as a songwriter. Austin Mo has a very bright future ahead of him as he continues discovering his writing ability.”

The music video for “The River” came together organically for Austin Mo’s vision, and was made possible thru a conversation with a friend who knew of a spectacular Northern CA mountainous location. Bringing aboard videographer Kelly Smith to capture the band’s performance and the beauty of the scenery, the film crew hiked down a steep trail to set up in the rugged canyon of the Consumnes River. Known for its huge granite slopes and rocky terrain, the location provided an adventurous spot to capture a concept video with acting by Adam Roth of the band Broken Iris who portrays the struggling man finding his peace. Be sure to check out the music video for

“The River” by Austin Mo, and follow the adventure of a young musical artist’s career with this debut.