Exclusive: BOBBY KELLER Premieres “Light Bearer” Guitar Playthrough Video

Guitarist Bobby Keller has premiered a guitar playthrough video for his new single, “Light Bearer”:

“I am so thankful for the amount of love and support my new single, “Light Bearer”, has been getting since its release! I’m even more excited to unveil a new guitar playthrough video for it! I wanted this video to be more stripped down, personal/intimate, and give a glimpse of what it’s like to be inside the studio with me. The video was directed by Jazel of Black Card Films here in Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University, with the help of Pierson James, Aandria Noel, and a very special thanks to Logan Belle for helping secure the studio location. Thank you everyone for checking it out, and I hope you all enjoy it just as much as I did making it!” - Bobby Keller

After the successful release of his debut solo single “Reign In Fire,” in March of this year, Keller once again teamed up with producer/mixer/drummer Ben Johnson (New Dilemma, Miss Fortune) to write and record the song at Reverse 13 Studios in Orlando, FL. The track was mastered by Machine (Lamb Of God, Clutch, Fall Out Boy) at The Machine Shop.

Keller has been making his way up the music scene with his unique style of guitar playing since 2009. He is considered one of the top guitar players in Florida and the south east. Inspired by guitarists such as Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix and Dimebag Darrell, Keller combines both untamed speed and euphonic rhythm into his technique to create a truly individual sound.

With the band Meka Nism, Keller has performed nationally along with numerous renowned artists from a variety of genres, from Evanescence and Stabbing Westward to Hellyeah and Gojira. In 2016, Keller was recruited to star in the Theater Works Production of Rock of Ages as the lead guitar player for the “house band” at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, CA. Keller teamed up with drummer Ben Johnson last year to make his dream of recording a solo album a reality.

While working on his solo material, Keller has also recently joined the modern rock band New Dilemma. The band’s debut single, “Is Your Story Over,” the opening track from the EP of the same name, features a solo recorded by Keller before officially joining the band. “Is Your Story Over” has charted on the Billboard and Foundations Mainstream Radio Rock Charts.

Through the years Keller has been endorsed by ESP Guitars, EMG Pickups, Richter Straps, Fortin Amps, SIT Strings, WB Gear, Neural DSP, Graph Tech Guitar Labs, FU-Tone, Klotz Cables and JH Audio.