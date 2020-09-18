Exclusive: FALSET Feat. DREAM THEATER Singer JAMES LABRIE's Son Premiere “Kingdom” Single

Canadian rock group Falset recently announced their debut album We Follow Or Lead the Way, which is due out October 16, 2020. The band is comprised of Zach Copeland (Vocals/Guitar), Braeden Kozy (Guitar), Riley Fields (Bass) and Chance LaBrie (Drums), son of Dream Theater's James LaBrie.

BraveWords is premiering new single and video, "Kingdom", listen below!

"We are stoked to drop our new single, 'Kingdom'. It's actually one of the bands personal favorite's on the new album, We Follow Or Lead The Way so we are looking forward to seeing everyone's reaction to it.” - Chance LaBrie

We Follow Or Lead The Way was produced by Zach Copeland and mixed by Nolly Getgood (Periphery, Devin Townsend). The album combines metalcore, modern rock, djent, and prog elements highlighted by heavy-hitting breakdowns, soaring melodic vocals, and virtuosic guitar solos for a collection of exciting and memorable material.

“This album was made at my Uncle David’s Cottage. It was nice to get away from all of of life’s distractions and have a relaxing environment to write this album in with the boys. Then Nolly just brought it up a whole other level with the huge mix.” - Chance LaBrie

“We were just experimenting as we were writing and this is what came out of it. It was a lot of fun to make.” - Zach Copeland

Tracklisting:

"Kingdom"

"Give"

"Fire At Will"

"We Follow Or Lead The Way"

"Rock Bottom"

"Hollow Saints"

"Dear Heaven Dear Saints"

"Without A Trace"

"9 Minute Drive"

"Smoke & Mirrors"

"Hollow Saints" lyric video:

"Give" video:

Teaser video: