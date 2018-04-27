Exclusive: FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier “Underneath My Skin” Video

Farewell To Fear was born out of the huge black hole that mainstream rock radio left during the absence of super rock stars like Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains, and Soundgarden. The band revisits that era with big rock riffs, big choruses, and big anthems for a new generation of mainstream rockers.

Inspired by the recording process of their most recent EP, Legacy, the band started writing and recording relentlessly, ultimately allowing them to seamlessly merge their skills and styles together to create heavy rock songs that deliver a strong punch to the gut while staying melodic and delivering impactful lyrics, hitting all ranges and octaves.

Their latest album, Voices, will be available May 18th, 2018, via Pavement Entertainment. It was co-produced with Damien Starkey (Burn Season & Puddle of Mudd) and has elevated the band's sound. "To listen to Voices is to take a deep dark emotional rollercoaster ride leaving you wanting more," says vocalist Mike Craig. "Voices draws from anthemic songs of the past while embracing the uncertain chaos around us. Expect no stone unturned with this album!"

BraveWords is premiering Farewell To Fear's highly anticipated new single, “Underneath My Skin,” and it sends a powerful sucker-punch with its anthem of Love and Obsession. It's an emotional gut wrenching song that will inspire the devil within.

Farewell to Fear made a name for themselves with their first full-length album, New Blood, co-produced with Brett Hestla (Dark New Day & Creed), the group generated an incredible three singles on Sirius XM’s Octane channel, an unheard of feat for an unknown band. This also landed them at #1 on Amazon’s Hot New Rock Singles chart and #8 on iTunes Rock chart. Their debut also earned them direct support from Howard Stern, including the rarest of moments on Stern’s show, airing an entire song as opposed to the normal 20-second snippet he usually shares. Due to this enormous amount of support, the track “Diamonds” reached a most impressive 1 million streams on Spotify.