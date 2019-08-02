Exclusive: FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS Premiere “First Blood Universe” Video

Freddy And The Phantoms are embarking on a new journey with their latest single "First Blood Universe", premiered through BraveWords!

Having mastered their own hybrid of southern blue srock on their four previous albums, the Copenhagen 4-piece are now ready with the psychedelic hard rocker "First Blood Universe" comprising their ‘70s fascination of proto-metal and existential nihilism.

Fans of Black Sabbath or the fellow Scandinavians Graveyard will definitely approve of this jaw dropping performance.

"First Blood Universe" is the first single off their coming 2020 album A Universe From Nothing and was Recorded in Medley Studios (Glenn Hughes, D-A-D, Mike Tramp). The band is also opening for Rival Sons this week in Helsingør, Denmark.