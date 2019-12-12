Exclusive: FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS Premiere “Freedom Is A Prison” Video

“Freedom Is A Prison” is the second single from the coming album A Universe From Nothing by Danish rockers Freddy And The Phantoms and it’s being exclusively premiered through BraveWords! The song’s main theme is the paradox of freedom, because once you have ultimate freedom - you're trapped in a prison of endless possibilities, or is it the other way round?

The track was recorded at Medley Studio (Glenn Hughes, Artillery, Marco Mendoza).

Freddy And The Phantoms have played 300+ shows around Europe and have booked 20 shows in connection with the new album in Denmark and Germany.