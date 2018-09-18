Exclusive: INSURRECTION Premiere “Assassins” Video Filmed During 2018 Montebello RockFest

Assembled in 2003 to infiltrate, build and destroy, Gatineau, QC's Insurrection is an aural onslaught assaulting witnesses in both languages of French and English. Known for blending calculated technicality with a signature mixture of merciless death metal, the band has annihilated the masses with four full-lengths, their most recent 2017's Extraction unleashed on Galy Records to follow Prototype (2013), Fracture (2010) and Prologue (2009). Emerging as one of the most prominent metal bands to come out of Eastern Canada, the brutal quintet have a new music video "Assassins", which features live clips from their 2018 festival performance at Montebello RockFest. Insurrection has played on Montebello Rockfest eight times since their first performance on the festival in 2009.

Vocalist Stef Jomphe comments:

"This is something we're really proud to present, as it showcases the band how it should be seen, the way most of our fans have found out about us, in a proper live setting. We hope you enjoy watching it anywhere near as much as we have playing it!”

In additional news, Insurrection's latest album Extraction was recently nominated for Metal Album of The Year at this year's upcoming a GAMIQ Awards (Gala Alternatif de la Musique Indépendante du Québec). The album is a ten track aberration that has shocked and blasted fans to the next life. The album was produced by Pierre Rémillard at Wild Studio (Cryptopsy, Obliveon, Anonymus, Voivod, Krisiun, Ghoulunatics, Despised Icon, Beneath the Massacre, Gorguts, Martyr).

Upcoming shows:

October

6 – L’Assomption, QC – KB & Friends Fest

November

16 – Toronto, ON – Coalition

December

14 – Ottawa, ON – Mavericks