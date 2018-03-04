Exclusive: KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Welcome Guitarist RONNY GUTIERREZ To The Fold

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige has contacted BraveWords with the news that guitarist Ronny Gutierrez, who some people might recognize as the touring guitarist for Soilwork when David Andersson was sidelined.

Kobra: "This guy's positivity is infectious. I feel so grateful that he will be joining the KATL team and I already know he will fit in perfectly alongside Jasio. The two already bonded a year prior at NAMM and I have no doubt that they will compliment each others creativities. He's another killer creative force that I can't wait to incorporate into our sound. We are already in the stages of planning the next album and he will certainly be a part of it. Welcome to the family!"

Ronny: "Alas, the stars have aligned! I’m so thrilled to join the KATL family on their musical journey. The vibes have been really great and I’m incredibly excited for the possibility of an amazing future together.”

In July 2010, Ronny ranked 1st place in Guitar Center's nationwide Steve Vai contest where Vai himself picked 10 winners to attend a private masterclass with him in Hollywood, California. He also won several other contests both with live performances and online submissions throughout 2010-2011.

In 2012, aside from releasing a full length album and touring with live EDM artist Kevens, Ronny was asked by his friends in the rock band Black Tide to fill in on bass for several live shows during a tour with Trivium and Five Finger Death Punch. In August of 2012, Ronny won another one of Guitar Center's contest in which Joe Satriani hand selected the 10 winners to fly out to the same location the Vai Masterclass was at. By December 2012, Ronny was recruited by California thrash band Bonded By Blood to take over guitar duties throughout their early 2013 European tour with death metal giants Vader, and Aborted. Shortly after that tour, Bonded By Blood jumped on a North American tour, sharing the bill with Soilwork, Jeff Loomis, Blackguard, and Hatchet.

Near the end of 2014, aside from joining Black Tide for some more tours around the U.S., Ronny also toured as guitarist for Stephen Marley before finally getting a call from Shaggy's camp with a great opportunity to fill in the guitarist spot in his all-star HotShot Band and spent most of 2015 touring all over the world with Shaggy.

In early 2016, Ronny was approached by Swedish metal giants Soilwork to fill in for guitarist David Andersson during Fear Factory's Demanufacture 20 year anniversary tour and was asked to join them again for the Fury Tour in the Fall of 2016.

2017 brought forth another opportunity to tour with the mighty Soilwork as part of Kreator's European tour package.

Kobra And The Lotus kept their word and will soon deliver the second part of their opus magnum one year after the successful release of rock juggernaut Prevail I.

Prevail II is the proverbial yang to the yin and continues right where Kobra And The Lotus left off in 2017. Set for a release on April 27th with Napalm Records, BraveWords is premiering the brand new lyric video for "Losing My Humanity".

The band comments on the track: “Ignorance is bliss. This song is the cynical point of view regarding the ways of human nature. We pretend we've been different but throughout history we have always been a barbaric and brash species. The silence kept during times of pain or unjust suffering is profoundly loud. Does it make us better when we stand by and say or do nothing when we know something is wrong? I would argue it makes us almost the same. Take the words figuratively or literally, I'm just calling it as I see it, even if it's me taking a clear look at myself in the mirror.”

Says vocalist Kobra Paige about the album: "Humanity. One of the greatest struggles of our human existence is to retain it. This sequel album takes a deeper dive into the darkness of our psyche and explores the personal torment and struggle we inflict upon ourselves, one another, and the earth. It has become common place for people to give up on themselves and lose their belief in their abilities and self-worth. This in turn affects our daily actions/behaviour. We are a cripplingly, self-harming species BUT we are also profoundly capable beings of altruism, evolution, and positivity. This album will close the 'Prevail' double sequel on the lightest of all notes by acknowledging that every single person has a desire to be and deserves to be truly seen, loved, and heard. When the ignorance is cleared, we can recognize that we are all in this together."

Pre-order the album here

Tracklisting:

"Losing My Humanity"

"Let Me Love You"

"Ride"

"My Immortal"

"Human Empire"

"Heartache"

"Velvet Roses"

"Modern Day Hero"

"You're Insane"

"White Water"

"The Chain"

"Let Me Love You" (Acoustic Bonus Track)

In support of the new album, the band will be touring the States with Texas Hippie Coalition.

(Kobra And The Lotus photo - Nat Enemede Photography)