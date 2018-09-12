Exclusive: MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS Premiere “Black Legend” Video

Mike Lepond's Silent Assassins released their new album, Pawn And Prophecy on January 26th. Lepond's crew are premiering their new video for "Black Legend" with BraveWords! Check it out below and order the album here.

Lepond is extremely excited for the release of his band's sophomore effort, which he describes as a "a collection of epic tales told with the power of heavy metal music. The classic head-banging riffs and kick ass vocals will get your horns and fists in the air. It is an album made FOR metalheads, BY metalheads."

Best known as the bassist for progressive metal giants Symphony X, Mike LePond stepped out on his own to front his own project, Mike LePond's Silent Assassins in 2014. The band is set to return in 2018 with the long awaited follow up to his highly acclaimed self-titled debut release.

The sophomore effort, Pawn And Prophecy shows an onslaught of true heavy metal in it's purest form. A full hour of headbanding riffs, kick ass vocals, and lyrics telling epic tales drawing influences from the classic metal bands of the '80s to the viking/folk metal of today. As an example of the range of metal styles here, the title track is a 21 minute opus based on William Shakespeare's Macbeth, where Mike and company have essentially written a heavy metal soundtrack to this classic tale and features guest appearances from Symphony X bandmates Michael Romeo and Michael Pinella.

"Hordes Of Fire":

"Avengers Of Eden":

Recording lineup:

Mike LePond - Bass, Rhythm Guitar, Backing Vocals

Alan Tecchio - Lead Vocals

With Special Guests:

Michael Romeo - Drum Programming, Keyboards, Lead Guitar on Track 8

Michael Pinella - Backing Vocals, Piano & Organ on Track 8

Lance Barnewold - Lead Guitar on Tracks 1, 2, 3, 5

Rod Rivera - Lead Guitar on Tracks 5, 6, 7

Andry Lagiou - Lead Vocals on Track 8

Noa Gruman - Lead Vocals on Track 8

Veronica Freeman - Lead Vocals on Track 8

Phyllis Rutter - Lead Vocals on Track 8