Exclusive: MIKE TRAMP Premieres “The Road” Video

"The Road" is the new single and video by ex-White Lion and Freak Of Nature frontman Mike Tramp, premiered exclusively through BraveWords! The track is taken from his upcoming new album Second Time Around, out May 1 worldwide through Mighty Music.

Tramp comments on the song: "Life is a journey, where you travel an endless highway that goes up and down and in and out. It is here you find out who you are and what you are made of. Where you make decisions of where you’re going and where you are not. When you come to the end of the journey and you look back at The Road you’ve traveled. No matter the good or the bad. You always want to do it again, and that is my commitment to rock ‘n’ roll.”

Tramp recently revealed that he will be doing a 100% vintage Songs Of White Lion set while on tour this year. Check out the post below.

Dates for the tour have now been confirmed. It will kick off on April 15th at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA. The show will consist of all the White Lion hits, including "When The Children Cry", "Little Fighter”, "Wait", "Lady Of The Valley", "Radar Love" and many others.

Tramp: "The ultimate reward in being a songwriter and performer, is being on stage in front of an audience. This is my sixth tour over the past eight years and never before I have looked so much forward to giving back to the fans who have been there every time I hit the stage. This will be great."

Tour dates:

April

15 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood,, CA

16 - Count's Vamped - Las Vegas, NV

30 - M3 Festival Kick-Off Party (Union Jack's) - Columbia, MD

May

1 - M3 Festival - Columbia, MD

2 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ

3 - Mixx 360 - Malden, MA

5 - Three Flags Ballroom - Warren, PA

9 - The Stage - Williamsville, NY

10 - Sharkey's Bar - Liverpool, NY

15 - Potawatomi Hotel And Casino - Milwaukee, WI

20 - The Paramount - Salina, KS

22 - The Venue - Denver, CO

June

7- Sidetracks Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

12 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

Tramp recently premiered his new lyric video for “Best Days Of My Life” through BraveWords. The track is about Tramp's time with Freak Of Nature. This new single marks the release of the limited vinyl tour edition (2LP, purple vinyl) of the new Tramp album, Stray From The Flock.

(Photo by: Jakob Muxoll)