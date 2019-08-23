Exclusive: MURDER AMONG KINGS Premieres “47 Double Click” Single

Murder Among Kings is an old school hardcore / nu-metal Danish act with former members from Downswitch and Crawcell. Their upcoming album was mixed by KB Larsen (Volbeat) and mastered at Medley (Glenn Hughes, Artiller). Their new single, “47 Double Clicked”, is being premiered by BraveWords!

"47 Double Click" is a tribute song to the city that the band grew up in, 4700 Naestved. The city has, throughout the years, been the center of a metalscene that inspired and developed Murder Among Kings music wise. The song reminds us that life may be giving some hard knocks and wounds, but the roots remains the same.

(Photo by Steen Knudsen)