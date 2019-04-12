Exclusive: PECTORA Reveal “Collide” Single

“Collide” is the new single from Danish heavy metallers Pectora and it’s being exclusively premiered by BraveWords! “Collide” is a real fast and thrashy heavy metal anthem for all the true headbangers out there ready to get their head blown off when titans and giants collide!

Untaken is produced by the band and mixed and mastered by one of Germany’s leading producers, Orden Ogans Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann (Orden Ogan, Rhapsody Of Fire, Riot V, Brainstorm), in Greenman Studios.

Pectora will tour Sweden as support for US metallers Them in May 2019 as well as playing shows in Denmark and Germany.

Untaken will be released on CD, LP, and digital on May 3rd.

Tracklisting:

“Untaken”

“Collide”

“Haunted Memory”

“The Fare”

“Running Out Of Days”

“Unkindled Flame”

“No Regrets”

“The Arrival”

"Untaken" video:

Lineup:

Vocal:s Kenneth Steen Jacobsen

Guitar: Morten S. Nielsen

Guitar: Søren Weiss Kristiansen

Bas: Laurids Leo Münier

Trommer: Nicolas Kraunsøe Frandsen