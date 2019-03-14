Exclusive: PECTORA Unveil “Untaken” Video

Pectora has exclusively premiered the first single "Untaken" from their debut album by the same name via BraveWords! An almost 7-minute long song, rich on full-blown heavy metal, with a big and powerful melodic chorus as well as harmonies, that stick to your brain. All wrapped up in a modern and big production. The song tells the story of a post-apocalyptic nightmare visualized in the video, by several different sequences, combining pictures of death, terror, and war into art.

Untaken is produced by the band and mixed and mastered by one of Germany’s leading producers, Orden Ogans Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann (Orden Ogan, Rhapsody Of Fire, Riot V, Brainstorm), in Greenman Studios.

Singer, Kenneth Steen Jacobsen, comments: "Untaken is set in a post-apocalyptic world where we follow a group of survivors fighting to stay alive from the attacks of another unknown group. As the battle rages outside we hear the words of the people fighting to survive. The inspiration to these lyrics came from a view on the inner battles a person can have. Are you going to fight or are you going to "Run for your untaken lives"?"

Untaken will be released on CD, LP, and digital on May 3rd.

Tracklisting:

“Untaken”

“Collide”

“Haunted Memory”

“The Fare”

“Running Out Of Days”

“Unkindled Flame”

“No Regrets”

“The Arrival”

Lineup:

Vocal:s Kenneth Steen Jacobsen

Guitar: Morten S. Nielsen

Guitar: Søren Weiss Kristiansen

Bas: Laurids Leo Münier

Trommer: Nicolas Kraunsøe Frandsen