Exclusive: PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

Toronto's Protokult returns to unleash their long-awaited music video "Oy Kanada" with BraveWords being the perfect host for a folk-thrasher take on the Canadian national anthem and a video concept that shines light and tips its hat to the diverse multicultural metal community throughout the land.

The band comments:

"This is who we are and where we live and it's a mighty fine time and place to show love for metal, this is our Canada! And yes, our beer is better than yours!"

Fearlessly fusing metal subgenres, “Oy Kanada” marks the return of Protokult to the front line after unleashing their third studio recording and 2014 album No Beer In Heaven, a release that's an adventurous, heavy and experimental trek, diving into themes of drinking, history and human endeavor.